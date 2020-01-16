Patriots' Dont'a Hightower to miss 2020 Pro Bowl with injury; Bills LB to replace him

Dont'a Hightower was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career this season, but the New England Patriots linebacker won't be participating in this year's matchup.

Hightower was ruled out of the 2020 Pro Bowl due to injury, and he's been replaced on the roster by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Edmunds led the Bills with 115 tackles during the regular season, in addition to tallying 1.5 sacks and nine passes defensed. He is the second Bills player to be selected to the Pro Bowl, joining cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Hightower was one of three Patriots player named to the Pro Bowl. Special teams ace Matthew Slater and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore are the other two.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

