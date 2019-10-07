Patriots don't activate TE Benjamin Watson before Monday deadline, making him free agent

Sometimes you can’t really go home again.

The New England Patriots did not activate veteran tight end Benjamin Watson before Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, making him a free agent.

Watson was suspended for the first four games of this season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Patriots did not activate Watson for Sunday’s game against Washington either.

The 38-year-old tweeted about the move, writing in part, “I gave my all, but it was not enough to earn a spot on the Patriots roster. I’m beyond disappointed but even more upset for my family who has supported me.”

Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are the other tight ends on the Patriots’ roster.

Watson announced last year while with the New Orleans Saints that he would be retiring; however, the Patriots, who drafted him in the first round in 2004, offered him a chance to return to his first NFL home.

He announced his suspension on social media in May, saying that after the 2018 season ended he visited with doctors for health screenings and that he had been prescribed bio-identical testosterone cypionate to assist his body’s healing after the rigors of that season and 15 NFL seasons.

Shortly after he started his therapy, he was notified of a random NFL drug test and complied, not thinking at the time that he’d be playing again.

