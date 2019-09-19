Patriots are dominating the NFL in this important defensive stat

One of the most important aspects of football is tackling, and the New England Patriots do it better than every NFL team. Literally.

The Patriots, according to Pro Football Focus' Louie Benjamin, lead the NFL in missed tackle percentage through the first two weeks of the 2019 season. The team at the bottom of the rankings is the Tennessee Titans, who are coached by former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel.

Missed tackle % through two weeks



1. Patriots - 3%

2. Buccaneers - 8%

t3. Falcons - 9%

t3. Bills - 9%



32. Titans - 26%













— Louie Benjamin (@PFF_Louie) September 19, 2019

Tackling is a huge point of emphasis on the practice field for the Patriots, and the results of that hard work clearly are being shown in a positive light on Sundays.

The Patriots defense is off to a fantastic start overall. The unit has allowed just three points in two games -- a feat no team has accomplished since the Buffalo Bills in 1981.

New England also has forced five interceptions over two weeks, and two of them were returned for touchdowns in the team's 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots defense should continue to roll through opponents with relative ease given the softness of their upcoming schedule. It's possible the Patriots don't play against a starting quarterback with more than two years of experience until Week 11.

