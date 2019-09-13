Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 injury report: Marcus Cannon among three questionable players

The New England Patriots have a few players that are going to be listed as questionable ahead of their Week 2 battle with the Miami Dolphins.

According to the Patriots official injury report, the Patriots have deemed starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), and special teams ace Brandon Bolden (hamstring) as questionable for the game in Miami. All three players were active last week, though LaCosse didn't see the field due to the ankle injury.

Of the group, Cannon's potential loss would have the most impact. The tackle suffered the shoulder injury late in the contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots don't have many options available to replace him, which prompted them to sign veteran Marshall Newhouse to provide tackle depth. He could be forced into action as the starting tackle if the team isn't confident that Korey Cunningham -- who was inactive last week -- can man the role.

The other option would be to kick left guard Joe Thuney out to right tackle while playing Jermaine Eluemunor or James Ferentz at left guard. That would be a lot of shuffling on the line but Thuney, who was solid at left tackle during training camp, could be their best option on the edge.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have already declared safety Reshad Jones (knee) out and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) out and they have four players questionable. The questionable players are former Patriot linebacker Trent Harris (foot), defensive end Charles Harris (wrist), defensive back Bobby McCain (shoulder), and center Daniel Kilgore (shoulder).

Inactives will be announced for both teams 90 minutes prior to game-time on Sunday.

