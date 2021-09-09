Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 injury report: Two offseason additions miss practice

Updated Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 injury report after Thursday practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two notable offseason additions for the New England Patriots did not practice Thursday as the team prepares for Sunday's Week 1 game against the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills, who were both limited in Wednesday's practice, did not participate in Thursday's session due to ankle injuries.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins were limited for New England.

The Dolphins did not have anyone miss practice, but seven players are officially listed on Miami's injury report.

Here are the Thursday practice reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATEWR Nelson Agholor, AnkleS Jalen Mills, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITYT Yodny Cajuste, HamstringLB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITYNo players listed

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATENo players listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITYT Liam Eichenberg, ThighWR Preston Williams, Foot

FULL AVAILABILITYRB Salvon Ahmed, BackS Clayton Fejedelem, ShoulderWR DeVante Parker, ShoulderLB Elandon Roberts, KneeWR Albert Wilson, Quad