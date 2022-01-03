Patriots-Dolphins shifted to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Week 18

The New England Patriots’ Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins has been moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot — originally scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.

Bill Belichick’s team will hit the road in the season finale to play the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots clinched a playoff spot with the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, but they would need a win next week, along with a Buffalo Bills loss to clinch the division.

The Bills face the New York Jets, leaving a much easier path for Buffalo to walk away with the division. The Patriots always have a difficult time defeating Miami at the end of the year in South Florida.

Here’s the full NFL schedule for the final week of the regular season.

Here is the full Week 18 schedule, with plenty to play for: https://t.co/QYktK6aNWE pic.twitter.com/ofPQpbGpn7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

