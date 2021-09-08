Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor, two others limited Wednesday
Patriots injury report: Agholor among three players limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have three players listed on their first injury report of the 2021 NFL season.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) each were limited in Wednesday's practice, the team announced. Mills' injury occurred during Wednesday's session, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
As for the Patriots' Week 1 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, two players were limited Wednesday and five were ugraded to full participants.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below. Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins at Gillette Stadium is set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
S Jalen Mills, Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Liam Eichenberg, Thigh
WR Preston Williams, Foot
FULL AVAILABILITY
RB Salvon Ahmed, Back
S Clayton Fejedelem, Shoulder
WR DeVante Parker, Shoulder
LB Elandon Roberts, Knee
WR Albert Wilson, Quad
