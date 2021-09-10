Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills questionable for Week 1
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Four Patriots listed as questionable for Week 1 vs. Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots enter the weekend with the statuses of four players up in the air for Week 1.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) and defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) each are listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, per Friday's injury report. Wideout Malcolm Perry, who was claimed off waivers from Miami last week, is out with a foot injury.
Curran: Re-examining the skinny on the Jones-Newton competition
The Dolphins are a bit healthier heading into the opening week matchup. Only wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) is listed on their Friday practice report and is questionable.
Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
OUT
WR Malcolm Perry, Foot
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
S Jalen Mills, Ankle
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
WR Preston Williams, Foot
DraftKings is the official Daily Fantasy partner of the NFL, and for Week 1, new players can PLAY FREE for the one million dollar TOP PRIZE when you make your first deposit. Just download the DraftKings app and sign up with promo code NBCSB.