Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills questionable for Week 1

Four Patriots listed as questionable for Week 1 vs. Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots enter the weekend with the statuses of four players up in the air for Week 1.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) and defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) each are listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, per Friday's injury report. Wideout Malcolm Perry, who was claimed off waivers from Miami last week, is out with a foot injury.

The Dolphins are a bit healthier heading into the opening week matchup. Only wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) is listed on their Friday practice report and is questionable.

Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

OUT

WR Malcolm Perry, Foot

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

S Jalen Mills, Ankle

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Preston Williams, Foot

