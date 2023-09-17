Patriots-Dolphins game day poll: Who wins on Sunday night?

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins get the Sunday Night Football spotlight treatment at Gillette Stadium in Week 2.

Quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense came alive in the season opener and nearly knocked off the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ passing offense, which is spearheaded by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, went full-on scorched Earth mode on the Los Angeles Chargers.

But can they keep it up against coach Bill Belichick’s mighty defense?

It’s the same defense that held the Eagles’ high-flying passing attack to only 154 yards. However, things will be harder than ever when trying to slow down Miami’s speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins might have equally as hard of a time in slowing down the Patriots’ rushing attack. Patriots offensive guard Mike Onwenu is reportedly expected to return, and Cole Strange is questionable.

The offensive line being intact for the Patriots could boost the rushing attack against a Dolphins defense that gave up 233 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the Chargers. This could be a game where the Patriots lean on running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to slow the pace of the game and pound the Dolphins into submission.

Who wins on Sunday and why?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire