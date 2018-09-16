Patriots 'doing their research' on Josh Gordon's availability

The Browns announced they are parting ways with Josh Gordon, and the Patriots are at least checking in on the star wide receiver's availability.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said on 98.5 The Sports Hub the Pats "are at least doing their research" on Gordon.

(Breer speaks about Gordon and the Patriots about 3:15 in)

AUDIO: @AlbertBreer tells Bertrand and Gasper that the #Patriots are doing research on Josh Gordon's availability.https://t.co/sssj5O0LNh — Patriots Radio Net (@sportshubpats) September 16, 2018

As of Sunday, reports indicate the 49ers and Cowboys are frontrunners to land Gordon if a trade were to be made. The Patriots' receiving core currently consists of Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, Phillip Dorsett, the recently signed Corey Coleman and Julian Edelman who will miss the next three games due to his PED suspension.

