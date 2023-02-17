Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington requested for Cardinals interview

New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington was requested for an interview for the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator position.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Friday.

Covington would join a new Arizona staff, manned by new head coach Jonathan Gannon. At just 33 years of age, Covington is one of the fresher faces on the coaching scene. There is a New England connection here, as Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort worked with Covington in New England.

Covington has been active in the coaching circuit recently, serving as one of the defensive coordinators for the Senior Bowl in January. He has been with the Patriots since the 2017 season and has served the role of defensive line coach since 2020.

This would be another change in what has been a busy offseason for the Patriots. The Cardinals are looking to get back into the middle of the NFC playoff race after a dismal 4-13 season.

Covington to Arizona would be more turnover for New England, as the organization has already undergone several changes this offseason.

