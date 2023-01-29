Patriots division rival reportedly not expected to sign Tom Brady

New England Patriots fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief that Tom Brady reportedly isn’t expected to be pursued by the rival Miami Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins will continue to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after making the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, and the Patriots get to avoid the awkwardness of facing Brady twice a year.

Brady is still weighing his decision of whether to retire or continue his playing career. If he does decide to return for another season, the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and even New England has been thrown out there as possible landing spots.

Even if Tom Brady were to return for the 2023 season, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue the QB they were linked to last year, per sources. Miami is committed to Tua Tagovailoa.https://t.co/HmPec8z38X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

There is no certainty on what Brady intends on doing in the offseason. When pushed for an answer in his “Let’s Go” podcast show, he recently went on an f-bomb rant.

Around this time last year, Brady retired before the 2022 season ended before making the decision to unretire and finish out the remaining year on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

List

Full 7-round Patriots 2023 mock draft 2.0

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire