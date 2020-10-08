The Patriots didn’t practice Wednesday, but they released a projected injury report

The New England Patriots couldn’t practice on Wednesday after putting three players on the Reserve- COVID-19 list, but they released an injury report based upon how they think the practice would have gone.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) were projected to be limited participants for Wednesday’s practice.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Defensive tackle Bill Murray also went on the Reserve-COVID-19 this week. Because of Newton’s positive test, the NFL delayed the Patriots-Chiefs game one day. It’s unclear whether the Patriots-Broncos game in Week 5 will take place as scheduled.

Here's the Patriots' projected injury report. The team did not practice due to multiple COVID-positive players.





If the Patriots play the Broncos, they’ll kick off at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m.