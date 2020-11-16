Patriots dial up a WR pass to give a spark to stagnant passing game, hit a TD

Get ready for more years of New England Patriots receivers throwing passes on trick plays.

Julian Edelman, a college quarterback, has been throwing passes for years on special plays. Jakobi Meyers was a quarterback in high school, and he can throw it a bit too.

Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter to give the Patriots a surprising 13-10 lead over the Baltimore Ravens. Meyers took a lateral, sized up Burkhead and hit him in the end zone with a nicely placed pass.

The Patriots aren’t exactly lighting it up through the air with their conventional passing game. Before Sunday, the last time a Patriots player threw a touchdown pass was Jarrett Stidham to N’Keal Harry on Oct. 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs. Cam Newton hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass since a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. Newton finally broke that slump with a touchdown pass to Burkhead against the Ravens, then Meyers hit Burkhead for another score.

The Patriots had thrown three touchdown passes through eight games, which is a shockingly low number in this era of NFL football. They had almost doubled that through one half on Sunday night, thanks in part to one of their receivers’ secret passing ability.