Patriots' Devin McCourty reps Carli Lloyd USWNT jersey to Giants game

Lloyd shouts out McCourty for repping USWNT jersey at Pats-Giants

Devin McCourty's New Jersey roots run strong.

The New England Patriots are in the Meadowlands on Sunday for their preseason finale against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, which isn't too far from where McCourty went to high school in Montvale, N.J.

The veteran safety paid homage to his home state and his alma mater of Rutgers (in New Brunswick, N.J.) on Sunday by arriving to Patriots-Giants in a Carli Lloyd U.S. women's national team jersey.

Lloyd, who grew up in Delran, N.J. and also went to Rutgers, was a big fan of McCourty's wardrobe choice.

Lloyd announced her retirement from the national team this summer after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She's one of the most decorated players in U.S. women's soccer history, with 128 goals (tied for fifth all-time) in 312 appearances for the USWNT over an incredible career spanning more than 15 years.

McCourty also has found plenty of success over a lengthy career, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles as he enters his 12th NFL season.