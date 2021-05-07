Patriots' Devin McCourty reacts to brother Jason joining Dolphins

Devin McCourty had a great reaction to brother Jason leaving Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The dynamic brotherly duo is disbanding.

Cornerback Jason McCourty reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency Thursday, ending a three-year run with the New England Patriots playing alongside his twin brother, safety Devin McCourty.

It seemed likely Jason would sign elsewhere this offseason: The 33-year-old suggested earlier this offseason he was seeking a larger role, and the Patriots are deep at cornerback. He also met with the New York Giants earlier in free agency, per reports.

But that doesn't mean Devin was thrilled to see his brother go.

Here's what Devin tweeted from the twins' joint Twitter account (yeah, they're that close) Thursday night:

Looks like Devin dug deep into the family photo album for that one.

Jason came to New England via trade from the Cleveland Browns in March 2018, and his time with the Patriots was well-spent: He played in all 16 regular-season games (starting 12) in 2018 and recorded a key pass breakup in Super Bowl LIII, as Jason and Devin became the first twins to win a Super Bowl together.

Devin and Jason were core members of a talented secondary during their three seasons together and seemed to fully enjoy being on the same team for the first time since their Rutgers days.

Their run was bound to end at some point, though. And now they'll get to face each other twice in 2021 as AFC East opponents.