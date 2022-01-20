Patriots' Devin McCourty opens about uncertain NFL future

Will McCourty retire this offseason? Pats safety opens up about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Devin McCourty will take time to enjoy the offseason before making some important decisions on his NFL future.

The New England Patriots safety and team captain is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. But before he chooses whether or not to stay in Foxboro, he'll have to think about whether a 13th season is in his best interest.

McCourty, who turns 35 in August, discussed his early offseason plans on a recent episode of his “Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins” podcast.

“Just hanging out,” McCourty told his brother Jason. “Hanging out with the fam, getting an opportunity to not think about football for at least a month or two. I think even at this age, I’m going to continue to do the offseason stuff that I usually do, just to give myself that option of what you want to do next."

McCourty proved in 2021 he hasn't lost a step physically, so the three-time Super Bowl champion's mental state will determine how he proceeds.

“I still feel great," he said. "Going over all of the tests and all the things that we do during the season with our sports performance guy Johan, I haven’t had a dropoff in athletic ability and the physical traits to play the game. So it all really comes down to mentally and being ready and being able to tap back in and go through a full season. I think those are the things you have to think about.

“But I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future. I try not to say, ‘I’ll never do this’ or ‘I’m only going to do that’ and just kind of let it play itself out and see how it goes.”

Conversation begins at the 16:29 mark in the video below:

McCourty isn't the only Patriots veteran hitting free agency and possibly mulling retirement. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower and special teams ace Matthew Slater are in the same boat.

McCourty appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots in 2021. He finished the regular season with three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.