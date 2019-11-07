Patriots' Devin McCourty encouraged by what he's seen from N'Keal Harry in practice

The New England Patriots offense has battled inconsisteny and injuries at the wide receiver position throughout the season, but help is on the way.

Rookie wideout N'Keal Harry, who the Patriots selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was activated from injured reserve last week and could make his regular season debut in Week 11 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harry has a lot to catch up on after missing the first nine weeks due to injury, but Patriots safety Devin McCourty is encouraged by what he's seen from the Arizona State product on the practice field. McCourty, in an interview Thursday with WEEI's "Dale & Keefe", explained how Harry goes at the defensive backs with great intensity in practice.

"I just think he continues to get better," McCourty said. "I think one of the things he does a really good job of is playing hard in practice. He, at times, he pisses off the (defensive backs) because he works his butt off, out there blocking, out there getting open. I think that's the good thing about seeing him out there running around. "It's hard. When you're a young guy and you're a rookie and you miss that much time, you just come out there and it's everything in your game you have to work on. I think as an older guy, that's been exciting to see him there every day after practice just getting work in. He's doing his best to try and get back out there."

Harry's addition should give the Patriots another big, strong wideout capable of making tough catches in traffic. It's a dynamic the Pats could certainly use, especially with the recent departure of Josh Gordon.

A lack of quality depth at wide receiver has plagued the Patriots at times in 2019, but if Harry is able to stay healthy and newly acquired Mohamed Sanu continues to make a strong impact, New England's offense could kick into high gear in the near future.

