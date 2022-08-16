Patriots' DeVante Parker follows strong practice vs. Panthers with great quote

Parker reveals great '50-50 ball' mindset after strong joint practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- NFL wide receivers are supremely confident. They need to be to compete at the highest level.

So, while New England Patriots newcomer DeVante Parker is relatively soft-spoken, he's very sure of his abilities, which were on full display Tuesday at Gillette Stadium during the team's first joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Parker made several contested catches during the Patriots' most competitive practice of training camp (and first against another team). He elevated over Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson to snag a 30-yard completion from Mac Jones during 11-on-11s, then snagged another Jones pass over Carolina's CJ Henderson later in the period.

With Kendrick Bourne dismissed from practice after getting involved in a fight, Parker and Jakobi Meyers both stood out as vertical threats for Jones during the two-plus-hour session.

At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Parker prides himself on winning 50-50 balls against defenders. In fact, he thinks those odds are a little low.

"Mine are like 80 to 20," Parker said.

Parker is three seasons removed from averaging 16.7 catches per game -- good for eighth in the NFL -- with nine touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in 2019. While he's missed nine games over the past two seasons, he's a field-stretching weapon when healthy.

"That's something that I've always been having (success with) since I was in high school, and just brought it to the NFL," Parker said of his contested-catch ability.

"If the ball is in the area, it's mine."

While Parker had his moments early in training camp, Tuesday was his first real opportunity to prove himself in New England against a Carolina secondary that includes 2019 second-round pick Jackson, 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn and 2020 second-round pick Jeremy Chinn.

The eight-year veteran appeared to pass with flying colors Tuesday, showing signs that he can be the "go-up-and-get-it" target the Patriots perhaps hoped to find with the recently-traded N'Keal Harry.