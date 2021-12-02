The Patriots designated linebacker Harvey Langi to return from injured reserve. The move opened his 21-day window for activation.

Langi injured a medial collateral ligament in the victory over the Jets in Week 7. He has missed five games on injured reserve.

In seven appearances this season, Langi has played 16 snaps on defense and 98 on special teams and has two tackles.

After Thursday’s practice, the Patriots listed center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle) and receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) as limited participants.

Andrews, Bolden and Olszewski weren’t on the practice report last week, so they have new injuries from Sunday’s game.

Patriots designate Harvey Langi to return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk