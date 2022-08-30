Patriots depth chart 2022: How roster looks after cutdown day

Updated Patriots depth chart after roster cutdown day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster is set as all 32 NFL teams made cuts on Tuesday.

Standing out among the 24 Patriots players waived or released were tight end Devin Asiasi, defensive back Justin Bethel, offensive lineman James Ferentz, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and running back J.J. Taylor. Defensive end Henry Anderson and wideout Kristian Wilkerson were placed on injured reserve.

So, who's left on the Patriots roster with less than two weeks until the regular-season opener? Here's an updated look at New England's depth chart with more moves likely to come:

Quarterback (3)

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Running back (4)

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receiver (5)

DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton

Tight end (2)

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Offensive Line (8)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Chasen Hines, Justin Herron

Defensive line (7)

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, DeMarcus Mitchell, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts

Linebacker (7)

Matt Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade

Safety (5)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe

Special teams (6)

Nick Folk (K), Jake Bailey (P), Joe Cardona (LS), Matthew Slater (ST), Brendan Schooler (ST), Cody Davis (ST)