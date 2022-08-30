Patriots depth chart 2022: How roster looks after cutdown day
Updated Patriots depth chart after roster cutdown day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster is set as all 32 NFL teams made cuts on Tuesday.
Standing out among the 24 Patriots players waived or released were tight end Devin Asiasi, defensive back Justin Bethel, offensive lineman James Ferentz, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and running back J.J. Taylor. Defensive end Henry Anderson and wideout Kristian Wilkerson were placed on injured reserve.
Patriots Talk: Cutdown day and how the Patriots’ offense could improve | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
So, who's left on the Patriots roster with less than two weeks until the regular-season opener? Here's an updated look at New England's depth chart with more moves likely to come:
Quarterback (3)
Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe
Running back (4)
Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr.
Wide receiver (5)
DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton
Tight end (2)
Offensive Line (8)
Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Chasen Hines, Justin Herron
Defensive line (7)
Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, DeMarcus Mitchell, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts
Linebacker (7)
Matt Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai
Cornerback (6)
Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade
Safety (5)
Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe
Special teams (6)
Nick Folk (K), Jake Bailey (P), Joe Cardona (LS), Matthew Slater (ST), Brendan Schooler (ST), Cody Davis (ST)