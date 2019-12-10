Patriots deny stealing Bengals' signs, say filming was for documentary
The New England Patriots are denying new reports of spying, this time on the opponents they'll face this Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly think the Patriots tried stealing signs after a Patriots production crew was caught filming the Bengals' sideline during their game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. But the Patriots say the crew was there for a different reason. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
