The Patriots delivered epic quotes about the insane weather in Week 10

You may have heard: the weather was bad in the New England Patriots’ 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, the weather was so bad that you could hear the rain hitting the cameras and the broadcast booth during the game. And you could clearly see it. The rain was so heavy in the final moments of the fourth quarter that it made the action difficult to watch. It was partially why New England held onto victory — the Ravens couldn’t hold onto the football, with the team struggling to field a handful of the snaps.

After the game, the Patriots reflected on the epic weather. Here’s what they had to say.

Bill Belichick: "A little rain there at the end"

“It got progressively worse as the game went along,” Belichick said in his postgame video conference. “It wasn’t bad at the beginning, and then just a little precipitation, a little rain there at the end.”

RB Damien Harris: "I’ve always been like, ‘I don’t want to play in the rain.’"

“I think when I was in college, I might have played in the rain once, and it never even compared to (Sunday night). I’ve always been like, ‘I don’t want to play in the rain.’ It’s just not my thing. I’ve never really had a reason to want to play in the rain. Some guys love that stuff, but I’ve always been kind of one of those guys. I prefer it to be, like, 65 and sunny. “But being out there in that atmosphere and being a part of this team in such a special moment, including the weather.”

LB Chase Winovich: "I want it to pour. I want it to be freezing cold."

“At first, you kind of resist the rain in a sense, where it’s like, OK, I’m going to try to stay dry enough that I tackle and your shoes don’t get soaking wet. But after a while, after enough rain, it’s just a matter of taking the approach (of): this is exactly how I want it to go. I want it to pour. I want it to be freezing cold. “If you take your attitude and your opponent doesn’t, that gives you an edge. And if you take that attitude, that kind of infectious, I think, to your other teammates. So it was great. Playing in the rain was fun.”

Story continues

QB Cam Newton: "It affected just a throw or two for me."

“We had a couple close calls with trying to gather the snap. Obviously, it was a factor for them. But having the mentality to stay mentally tough throughout that whole tsunami it felt like, we just wanted to make sure that we do great things while we have the football, protecting the football, making great decisions. “It affected just a throw or two for me. But just being in manageable situations kind of helps, too.”

CB J.C. Jackson: "We’re built for this.”

“The weather doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter where we’re at, how the weather is, you’ve got to play football, man. We’re built for this.”