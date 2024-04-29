Patriots, defensive tackle Christian Barmore agrees to extension worth up to $92M

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore totaled a career-high 8.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and the New England Patriots agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, his agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, confirmed Monday.

Barmore, 24, joined the Patriots as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made 44 appearances, including 11 starts, over the last three seasons.

"Three years ago, Christian and I sat in the green room at the NFL Draft on night one and his name was not called," Lynn wrote Monday on X. "He would eventually slide to round two, and that became one of the hardest nights of my career.

"Fast forward and now he is one of the highest paid defensive tackles. God is always faithful!"

Barmore logged career-highs in combined tackles (64), tackles for a loss (13), sacks (8.5), passes defensed (6) and forced fumbles (1) over 17 appearances last season. He totaled 133 combined tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks and nine passes defensed through his first three seasons.

He is now under contract through the 2028-29 season. Barmore will play the 2024 campaign on the final year of his rookie pact.