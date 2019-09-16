Patriots defense make NFL history with performance through two games

The New England Patriots defense has played very well to start the season. In fact, they are performing historically well.

So far through two contests, the Patriots have allowed a minuscule three points in two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins. According to the ESPN Stats and Info Twitter account, that's tied for the fewest points allowed through two games during the Super Bowl era.

The Patriots have only allowed 3 points so far this season.



This is tied for the fewest by a team through 2 games in the Super Bowl Era alongside the 1970 Lions, 1976 Oilers and 1981 Bills. pic.twitter.com/udO3U9nEjR



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019

Of the three teams listed along with the Patriots, two made the playoffs but none of them made it to the Super Bowl. The Patriots will look to change that.

The Patriots have faced 22 drives this season and only one has ended in a score. Of the other drives, nine have ended in 3-and-outs and five have ended on interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns).

It's unlikely that the Patriots' success will continue on at this rate for the foreseeable future. But even if they regress a bit, they will still be one of the most powerful teams in the entire league and will sport one of the NFL's fiercest defenses. Either way, the Patriots defense is a strength and will surely give the Patriots a chance to make it to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl.

