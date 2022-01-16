Patriots defense makes wrong kind of history to begin wild-card game vs. Bills

Patriots defense makes wrong kind of history to begin game vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick had coached 394 games for the New England Patriots between the regular and postseasons entering Saturday's wild-card playoffs.

The performance of Belichick's defense in the first half against the Buffalo Bills was, in one important way, the worst ever since he arrived in Foxboro.

For the first time under Belichick's stewardship, the Patriots have allowed their opponent, in this case the Buffalo Bills, to score a touchdown on each of their first four possessions to begin a game.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the first time the Patriots have given up a TD on 4 straight drives to start a game under Bill Belichick (2000-present). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2022

Add it all up and New England is facing its largest halftime deficit in postseason history, down 27-3 against Buffalo (in Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons held a 21-3 lead over the Patriots).

Josh Allen completed 12 of 16 passes for the Bills for 172 yards and two touchdown passes and Buffalo has rushed for 128 yards on 17 carries for two more scores; Allen himself has nearly half of the yardage on the ground, with 63 yards on just five carries.

The Bills have already compiled 19 first downs and are 4 for 4 in third down situations.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m. ET: The Bills scored a touchdown on each of their first five possessions, becoming the first team to do so in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.