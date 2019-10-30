The Patriots defense isn’t just good, it’s historically great

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - It would be an understatement to say the Patriots defense has been great this season.

New England, through eight games, has put together one of the best defensive stretches of a team in NFL history.

They rank second in the NFL in yards per game (224.4), first in points allowed per game (7.6), first in third-down percentage (16) and first in turnovers (25). They've scored six times on defense and special teams this season and have dominated their opponents to an 8-0 record.

But when the defense is on the field, the Patriots have allowed as many touchdowns (four) as they have scored touchdowns. In fact, if the Patriots' offense hadn't scored a point all season long, the Patriots would still be 4-2-2.

"They're playing at a really high level, really across the board, all three phases" coach John Harbaugh said. "Defensively right at the top of that. The stats speak to that."

And it's not just the traditional metrics that stand out.

According to footballoutsiders.com, the Patriots rank first in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), which is a statistic used to determine the value of a specific defense as it relates to game situations.

The Patriots are first in that category with a Defensive DVOA of -43.3 percent. In the passing game, that number jumps to -58.4 percent - second in the NFL.

One of the reasons for the staggering numbers is the aggressiveness of the entire defense. The Patriots have, now famously, confused Sam Darnold and the rest of the quarterbacks they've faced with a variety of blitzes and pressures. Mostly, those come from cover zero blitzes - meaning no safety help over-the-top.

"They're a big zero blitz team," Harbaugh said. "They probably all-out blitz more than everybody, but even that's not always an all-out blitz. They'll have designated droppers, or they'll have droppers based on the protection. They just do a really good job with it. They are guys that know how to play, and it's showing up in stats like sacks and interceptions and their overall defense."

The aggressive nature of the Patriots defense has led to perhaps the most successful unit in recent memory.

So while the Patriots defense hasn't necessarily faced the NFL's best - the Patriots opponents have a record of 15-43 (if the Jets are included twice) - they've certainly made their mark through the first half of the season.

The Patriots defense isnt just good, its historically great originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington