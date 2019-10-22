Patriots defense the first to record 18 interceptions in first seven games since 1996 Packers

The Patriots' defense keeps racking up individual and team accolades and statistical achievements as it continues its run of dominance over the first two months of the season.

Sam Darnold's fourth interception of the game on Monday Night Football's clash between the Patriots and Jets was the 18th time the New England defense picked off an opposing quarterback this season.

And with that, they become the first team to record 18 interceptions in the first seven games of a season since the Packers did it in 1996, according to Dave Green.

Other teams to accomplish such a feat include the 1985 Cowboys (finished 10-6), 1985 Rams (11-5), 1983 Steelers (10-6) and 1974 Raiders (12-2).

Of the 18 interceptions, 13 have come against teams within the AFC East. They had four against the 0-6 Dolphins in Week 2, five total against the Jets in Weeks 3 and 7, and four more in Buffalo in Week 4.

Only the 1996 Packers won the Super Bowl in the same season, defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl 31, so while this year's Patriots can feel good about their blistering start to the season, high interception numbers don't always translate to championships.

Monday night featured an individual milestone for interceptions as well. Devin McCourty snagged his fifth interception of the season, becoming the first Patriot since Ty Law in 1998 to total five picks in the first seven games of the season.

