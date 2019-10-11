Patriots defense continues to shine in 35-14 win over Giants

The New England Patriots defense allowed their first touchdown pass of the season, but made up for it with two non-offensive scores of their own to help carry the team to a 35-14 win over the New York Giants.

A blocked punt was returned for a touchdown by rookie Chase Winovich and a Jon Hilliman fumble was scooped up for a 22-yard touchdown by Kyle Van Noy as the Patriots defense continues to stifle its opponents. The Giants were held to just 213 yards of total offense and turned the ball over four times., which doesn’t officially include the blocked punt.

Daniel Jones was intercepted three times and Hilliman’s fumble accounted for the four Giants turnovers. Jones completed 15 of 31 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Tom Brady added two touchdowns and Brandon Bolden added a third – all on 1-yard runs – to carry the offensive scoring for the night by New England. The Giants only offensive score would come on a 64-yard pass from Jones to Golden Tate in the second quarter. Markus Golden would return a fumble by Brady for a 42-yard touchdown after a strip-sack by Lorenzo Carter.

The Patriots twice were unable to convert on fourth downs inside Giants territory. Brady was intercepted once and loss a fumble, and Mike Nugent‘s missed 40-yard field goal off the left upright added to a less-than-perfect night for the New England offense. However, the Patriots defense did more than enough to make up for the difference.

Brady completed 31 of 41 passes for 334 yards with an interception. Julian Edelman caught nine passes for 113 yards.

Bolden managed to shove linebacker Nate Stupar into the path of Riley Dixon‘s punt late in the first quarter that deflected high into the air and fell into Winovich’s arms. A short 6-yard return gave the Patriots the first score of the night and a 7-0 lead.

After Jones’ second interception of the night, the Patriots quickly answered as Bolden’s 1-yard touchdown run gave New England a 14-0 lead.

Tate’s 64-yard touchdown reception gave the Giants life and the fumble return touchdown by Golden tied the game at 14-14 with 4:38 left in the second quarter. Tate caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from suspension.

The Patriots would answer with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to close out the first half as Brady scored from a yard out to take a 21-14 lead into the break.

Van Noy’s 22-yard fumble return touchdown with 8:33 left to play appeared to be enough to seal the deal for the Patriots and Brady’s second 1-yard touchdown run served as the cherry on top of the Patriots victory.