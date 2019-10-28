Patriots’ defense has allowed four touchdowns, scored four touchdowns

The Patriots’ defense has been otherworldly this season, and no stat describes that better than this: Halfway through the season, New England’s defense has scored as many touchdowns as it has allowed.

New England has four defensive touchdowns this season, with Jamie Collins and Stephon Gilmore each having a pick-six this season, and Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy each recovering a fumble for a touchdown. And New England has only allowed four touchdowns (two passing, two running) all season.

For a defense to score as many touchdowns as it allows in any one game is excellent. To do it over half a season is unthinkable.

The 49ers’ defense has allowed seven touchdowns and scored two, for a solid differential of just five more touchdowns allowed than scored. The 49ers are the only defense other than the Patriots that isn’t allowing at least one more touchdown than it scores per game.

It’s hard to imagine that the Patriots could keep this up for another eight weeks, but if they even come close, they’re going to be remembered as one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.