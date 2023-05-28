Patriots defender tags team in DeAndre Hopkins Twitter post

It didn’t take long for New England Patriots players to start voicing their opinions on recently released five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson tagged the team in a Twitter post that summarized what Hopkins claimed he was looking for in his next landing spot, during an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

According to Hopkins, he’s looking for stable management, a great defense and at least a quarterback that loves the game of football. It doesn’t have to be a great quarterback. As Hopkins noted, he has been successful with subpar signal-callers in the past.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots have an elite defensive unit and stable management with coach Bill Belichick serving as the de facto general manager over arguably the greatest franchise in NFL history. And no matter what you think about Mac Jones, we can all agree that he’s at least a decent quarterback with a great love for the game.

Wilson is already connecting the dots and throwing the possibility out there to the Patriots on social media.

FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna reported on Friday that the Patriots were one of the teams expected to show interest in Hopkins now that he’s a free agent. No trade compensation being forced onto the table gives the team a realistic shot at coming to an agreement with one of the best receivers in all of football.

Advertisement

Of course, they won’t be the only teams in on the Hopkins sweepstakes. However, if they’re the ones to walk away as winners, it could drastically change their odds by making them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

More Patriots News!

WATCH: Jets predicted Patriots' highly-debated Day 1 draft trade Patriots in good place to land DeAndre Hopkins, per latest odds Report: Patriots expected to show interest in free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire