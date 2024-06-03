Patriots defender recognized as one of NFL’s most underappreciated players

The New England Patriots have many talented players on the defensive side of the ball. Some have even flown under the radar, such as linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who got his flowers in a recent piece by NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice.

When picking the most underappreciated players for every NFL team, Filice landed on the veteran defender for New England.

Tavai has been a rock for a Patriots linebacker unit that has consistently played at a high level. The second-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions has really found his role in New England. He is coming off a career season with 110 total tackles, one sack, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Filice wrote:

A reserve in his first season with New England, Tavai emerged as a starter in 2022 and then took his game to a whole other level this past year. In fact, among LBs with at least 500 snaps, Tavai posted the fourth-best PFF grade, ahead of such linebacking luminaries as C.J. Mosley, Bobby Wagner and Roquan Smith.

Tavai’s development from complementary piece to key cog on defense has been noticeable. And to think, a little less than three years ago, he was released by the Detroit Lions.

The turnaround has been exceptional with Tavai, who should only get better with time and experience.

