Patriots defender picked in ESPN’s surprise minicamp standouts

ESPN put together a list of one player from every team who was a surprise standout at minicamp. For the New England Patriots, that player was defensive end Keion White.

White generated positive buzz during the spring practices. Even Patriots coach Jerod Mayo admitted to being impressed with his development, as the second-year player looks to become an integral part of the defense.

White had a promising rookie year, recording 26 tackles, one sack, five quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss in 16 game appearances. ESPN’s Mike Reiss stated his case for White in the piece and highlighted a potentially increased role defensively.

Reiss wrote:

The 2023 second-round pick was mentioned by coach Jerod Mayo when asked if there was a player that has surprised him so far. “Keion has kind of taken that step forward as far as being a leader — not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading the groups and working well,” Mayo said. White played 45.8% of the defensive snaps as a rookie and looks primed to increase that number in 2024.

White taking that next step would be huge for a defense that currently leans on Matthew Judon as its top edge rusher. Judon is still a productive player, but at 31 years old, the Patriots need to be looking in the pipeline.

A solid year from White would allow the team to feel more comfortable passing the torch at the position.

