Michael Felger has put it in writing. The Patriots are done.

The "Felger & Mazz" co-host returned from his holiday break Thursday to what he called the "dawn of a new day" for the Pats.

Felger's cohort Jim Murray opened the show by presenting the "Declaration of Done-ness" for the Patriots' chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions for Felger to sign. Murray had signed on a few weeks ago, even before the Week 17 loss to Miami had dropped New England into wild card-land Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans.

"Delcaration of Done-ness" for New England Patriots on Felger and Mazz.

"There's the paperwork," Felger said after signing. "They're done and it's not just they're done. It's done...Let me further clarify, when I say it's over, I'm saying this current incarnation of the Brady-Belichick run is over. I don't think you're done contending as long as Belichick is here. I do think Brady's done. I think Brady's going to retire."

Watch the full signing ceremony/discussion here, via YouTube.

Patriots 'Declaration of Done-ness' - Michael Felger says dynasty's over originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston