Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting free linemen camp in Texas

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. will be holding his sixth annual “Wise Big Man Camp” at Brian Brazil Stadium in Hebron High school in Carrolton on June 29.

The camp will be free and will feature Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong and former NFL defensive end Shaun Smith.

It will be a one-day, non-contact camp designed for athletes aged 14-18.

This camp is open to both offensive and defensive linemen, per the camp’s press release. Having been to several camps growing up, it’s clear that Wise has a great understanding of the importance of what something like this means to the community.

“When I was in high school, I was like, ‘Man, they have all these wide receiver and DB camps and camps for skill guys, but nothing for the linemen’,” said Wise, Jr. “Even if I did find a camp, it was too far away or too expensive.”

“When I made it to the league, I knew I wanted to put on a camp. I didn’t want it to be like a big-man challenge. I wanted to do actual drills and teach them skills that they could actually benefit from and improve their timing.”

This has been a busy of couple months for Wise, who was inducted into the Hebron High School Hall of Fame in February. Now, he’s giving back and paving the way for the next generation after him.

