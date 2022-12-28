Patriots dealing with several key injuries at Wednesday’s practice

The New England Patriots had injuries mounting as they took the field for Wednesday’s practice. The good news was that Hunter Henry was back at practice, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The bad news was that several other Patriots were sidelined.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver DeVante Parker, cornerback Jalen Mills, corner Jack Jones and corner Marcus Jones all were not present during the media portion of practice.

The absences of Smith and Parker leave a hole in the Patriots offense, and the absence of Marcus Jones is a difficult loss. He has shown his versatility throughout the season, and no other game was more evident of that than Saturday’s meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

New England could have difficulties in the secondary, as the Dolphins have talented wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. How Miami exploits the injured New England secondary could be a key in Sunday’s game.

The Patriots still have a pathway to make the playoffs, but in order to do so, they must beat the Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

