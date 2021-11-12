Patriots DB Devin McCourty explains why 17-game season ‘doesn’t make sense’

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the NFL to publicly show his frustration with the new 17-game regular season.

On his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray, Brady had a strong stance against the additional game.

“I think it’s pointless,” Brady said. “I thought it was a terrible decision. So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think 16 is plenty. Again, you’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustrating aspect. So, whatever, I mean, we’ll play it. It’s there, you know, a lot of guys probably miss games over the course of the season anyway, so they probably don’t play all 16, most guys.

“I’m not someone who feels it’s a good idea. Some guys do. Some guys don’t.”

On WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he agrees with his former quarterback.

“Yeah,” he said. “Didn’t you like the 16 weeks, like split the season like 8-8, winning a quarter. Now it’s just like, we’ll end the season with four games plus one now. That doesn’t make sense.”

The NFL Players Association agreed to the extended season during the most recent collective bargaining agreement, but there’s been frustration since the moment it was implemented.

With names like Brady and McCourty showing frustration, it’s possible the NFLPA rethinks this rule for the future.

