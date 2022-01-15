Patriots' David Andrews unfazed by below-freezing weather in Buffalo

David Andrews unfazed by below-freezing weather in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews' unique approach to cold-weather games continues to amaze.

The New England Patriots center arrived to Highmark Stadium on Saturday night wearing a sleeveless shirt. The temperature in Orchard Park, N.Y. is seven degrees an hour before kickoff and is expected to dip as low as three degrees during the Pats-Bills wild-card matchup.

Check out Andrews' pregame fit below:

David Andrews remains unbothered by the cold pic.twitter.com/OXjTnd01Hg — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 15, 2022

This is nothing new for Andrews. The two-time Super Bowl champion embraced the blistering cold weather and high winds when the Patriots traveled to Buffalo in December. He's abandoned the sleeves for several other frigid games during his six-year career. The man is just built different.

Andrews and the Patriots will look to punch their ticket to the Divisional Round with a win over Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.