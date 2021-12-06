Patriots' David Andrews unbothered by snow, high winds in Buffalo

David Andrews unbothered by harsh weather conditions in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in what will be a cold, wet, and windy showdown at Orchard Park. But looking at Pats center David Andrews, you would think Monday night's game was taking place in South Beach.

With the snow falling and the wind gusting, Andrews showed up at Highmark Stadium in a sleeveless shirt and shorts.

David Andrews isn't bothered by a little snow pic.twitter.com/8iQD5NRBvi — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 6, 2021

The low-30s temperatures and freezing winds are nothing new to the six-year veteran, who has played his entire NFL career with New England. But judging by the videos of the weather conditions in Buffalo, it could be a long night for players who aren't well-adjusted to playing in that environment.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Bills is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The winner will enter Week 14 with the top spot in the AFC East.