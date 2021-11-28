Patriots’ David Andrews has hilarious comparison for Kendrick Bourne

The New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans, 36-13, in a home game in Week 12. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was a big part of the victory, as he caught five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Averaging 12.2 yards per reception, the 41-yard catch was his longest of the afternoon.

With the two touchdowns, the wide receiver has recorded four touchdown receptions in the last three games.

Following the game, center David Andrews had an interesting comparison for the wide receiver. With Bourne’s high leaping ability and energy, Andrews compared the wide receiver to a dog with energy in its own right.

David Andrews on @BournePoly11 : “KB he’s like the energizer bunny, man. I think he’s like a Labrador, like a golden retriever. I’ve had those dogs before, they’re always happy. He’s been awesome. Ton of fun to play with.” #Patriots — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) November 28, 2021

New England will need Bourne’s energy next Monday when they take on the Buffalo Bills with first place in the AFC East on the line. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM.

