The New England Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans in their second game of the preseason Saturday night, but before that matchup in Nashville, the defending Super Bowl champs will square off against the AFC South club in a couple joint practices.

Patriots center David Andrews is excited for the challenge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's just a great opportunity to go compete," Andrews told reporters after Tuesday's training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. "It's going to be a tough week down there. They're going to be ready to go. They've got a good football team. They're tough, they're physical, they're very disciplined, so it's going to be a big challenge for us. Two days to go compete and then go and play in the game."

The Titans handed the Patriots one of their worst losses in the Tom Brady era with a 34-10 beatdown in Week 10 of last season. The defeat ended New England's six-game win streak and a lot of the momentum it had built following a 1-2 start.

The Patriots will be back in Tennessee later this week to compete against the Titans in what should be some very physical practices.

"They do a lot of things to challenge you," Andrews said. "First, they have a lot of great players. That's pretty obvious. One, they play very sound and they play tough and physical, like I said. Not a lot of weaknesses and you have to be at your best or else they'll exploit that."

The Patriots will practice against the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday. These are New England's final joint practices of the preseason.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' David Andrews details 'great opportunity' to practice against Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston