Patriots' David Andrews chugs beer on Bruins' jumbotron with Mac Jones, Hunter Henry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Capitals
    Washington Capitals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Henry
    Hunter Henry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mac Jones
    Mac Jones
    American football player
  • David Andrews
    David Andrews
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WATCH: David Andrews chugs beer on Bruins jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A few New England Patriots players spent their Thursday night at TD Garden to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Washington Capitals.

Center David Andrews, quarterback Mac Jones, and tight end Hunter Henry were in attendance for the Bruins' 4-3 victory. Other than Charlie McAvoy's game-winner, the highlight of the night was Andrews, Jones, and Henry's appearance on the video board.

Marchand leaves B's-Capitals game after hit from Garnet Hathaway

Andrews got the crowd going by chugging a beer on the jumbotron. Check out the video below, via Boston Sports Journal's Conor Ryan:

Not only did Andrews steal the show with the beer chug, but he also did so while wearing a No. 10 Mac Jones Bruins jersey. It doesn't get much better than that.

Recommended Stories