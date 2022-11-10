Patriots’ David Andrews back at practice after illegal hit forced him to miss two weeks

When Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected for an illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, all Pennel missed was a few fourth-quarter plays in a game that was no longer competitive anyway. Andrews has missed a lot more than that.

Andrews finally returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time, after missing two games with the concussion Pennel gave him. Andrews says Pennel never reached out to apologize.

“It is what it is. It’s a violent game,” Andrews told MassLive. “He decided to do what he wanted to do, so it is what it is.”

Andrews said it was the first concussion he’s ever suffered in his life, and he did his best to follow medical advice while navigating an unfamiliar situation.

“It’s tough. It’s tough on me and sometimes to not be pleasant at home watching games,” Andrews said. “It still stressed me out when I’m not out there. I had to do what I had to do to do what’s best for me to get as healthy as I can. . . . I love the game of football. Excited to be back out there and be part of this team and get to do what I love.”

