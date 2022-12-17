Patriots update Damien Harris’ status ahead of Raiders game

It could be another rookie showcase for the New England Patriots at the running back position with Damien Harris now officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harris has been working his way back from the thigh injury he suffered back on Thanksgiving Day in the Patriots’ Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. With Rhamondre Stevenson currently listed as questionable to play in Week 15, the team could be forced to lean on the first-year duo of Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to lead the offensive backfield.

Kevin Harris is a powerful runner with the ball in his hands and a legitimate sledgehammer on the ground, which he was able to show off in multiple angry runs against the Arizona Cardinals.

Big moment for Kevin Harris. 1st career touchdown for the rookie from South Carolina! 📺: #NEvsAZ on ESPN

Meanwhile, Strong gives the Patriots a nice change-of-pace option with receiving abilities and tremendous straight line speed. The duo combined for 96 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals.

So although it isn’t ideal for the Patriots to possibly be missing both Stevenson and Damien Harris on the field, the two rookies have already shown they’re ready and willing to handle the workload.

