Patriots' Damien Harris reacts to Julio Jones trade rumors on Twitter

Pats' Damien Harris stokes Julio Jones trade rumors on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL players are online too, which means they're well aware when their team is reported as a possible destination for a star wide receiver.

Amid reports linking Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Julio Jones to the Patriots, New England running back Damien Harris stirred the pot this weekend by tweeting his reaction.

Translation: Harris wouldn't hate having Jones as his new teammate.

The 32-year-old wide receiver missed seven games due to a hamstring injury last season, but he's one of the best pass-catchers in the game when healthy. Jones averaged over five catches and 90 receiving yards per game in seven consecutive seasons prior to 2020 and has made seven Pro Bowls in 10 seasons.

Harris and Jones are both Alabama alums, as well, which may explain Harris' Twitter excitement. Patriots safety Devin McCourty also "liked" the Bleacher Report tweet above on Twitter, so Harris isn't alone in his excitement either.

Our Michael Holley reported last week that Jones is interested in playing with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, and NFL Media's Michael Giardi reported New England has had "internal discussions" about trading for Jones.

The Patriots are one of the few teams with the cap flexibility to take on Jones' $15.3 million base salary for 2021. Head coach Bill Belichick typically doesn't pay big money for wide receivers, but the team's signing of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne suggests Belichick is intent on revamping the passing game.

If the Patriots pull off a trade for Jones, we know at least two New England players who will be happy.