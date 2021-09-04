Patriots' Damien Harris gives special praise to Rams' Aaron Donald

Damien Harris gives special praise to Rams' Aaron Donald originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has played one career game against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

That experience, plus all the times Harris has watched Donald on television, has led the Alabama product to a strong conclusion: No one is better than the Rams superstar.

Donald was voted No. 2 in NFL Network's recent unveiling of the top 100 players ahead of the 2021 season. The only player ranked ahead of Donald was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During the episode where Donald was revealed as the No. 2 overall player in NFL Network's list, Harris explained what makes the Rams pass rusher so great.

"I don't even have the words to describe this guy. Personally, to me, I think he's the best to ever do what he's done," Harris said. "I think he's the best defensive player this game has ever seen. His physical dominance, his technique, his power, his strength, his speed, his quickness -- there are no flaws in his game.

"He has the disruption of an edge guy, but he does it right in the middle of your offense. Having someone who's that explosive and that disruptive right in the middle of your offense is a problem. It's been a problem for a lot of teams and it's been a problem for a lot of years. That's why he continues to be Defensive Player of the Year time after time. Aaron Donald is the best of the best year in and year out. Everybody knows it."

"He’s the best defensive player this game has ever seen." - @DHx34@AaronDonald97 is the DPOY and No. 2 on the #NFLTop100. 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Fdld6e727 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 3, 2021

Best ever?

If Donald isn't the GOAT right now, you'd at least have to admit he's well on his way. It's also tough to compare defensive positions. The job for someone like Donald and an all-time cornerback such as Deion Sanders is pretty different.

That said, there's no question Donald is one of the best ever at his position. He's won three of the last four AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.