Patriots cutting kicker Mike Nugent

The Patriots are making a change at kicker.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots are cutting veteran Mike Nugent.

Nugent hit 5-of-8 field goals since joining the Patriots, in the wake of Stephen Gostkowski going on IR. But he missed twice last week against the Browns, and that was enough.

They worked out kickers two weeks into the Nugent Era after his other miss, bringing in Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, and Giorgio Tavecchio. Whether they go with one of those guys or bring in another clown car of candidates remains to be seen.