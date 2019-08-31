Patriots cutdown day tracker: Braxton Berrios' time is up

The Patriots - and the rest of the NFL - have to be down to their 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. Saturday. After a busy Friday that included a trade of a cornerback, the acquisition of a center and other moves, here's a look at their cutdown day moves on Saturday as the deadline approached.

11:44 a.m.: Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is released, according to Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. That could open up a roster spot for undrafted free agent receiver Jakobi Meyers,

11:20: Linebacker Calvin Munson is among the cuts, according to multiple reports. He could find his way to the practice squad if left unclaimed.

10:32 a.m.: Tight end Eric Saubert, a training camp acquisition in a trade for a seventh-round draft pick with the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago, has been cut, according to Nick Underhill of The Athletic.

10:30 a.m.: Tight end Stephen Anderson has been waived but is a candidate to make the 10-man practice squad, according to Doug Kyed of NESN.

10:30 a.m.: Defensive lineman Uofamba Kamalu has been waived, according to Doug Kyed of NESN.

8:38 a.m.: Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, a sixth-round pick in 2018 from Miami who spent last season on injured reserve, has been told he'll be cut, according to ESPN'S Mike Reiss.

On Friday, in addition to the trade of corner Duke Dawson to the Broncos and the acquisition of center Russell Bodine from the Bills, the Patriots also cut:

Offensive lineman Martez Ivey, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, linebacker Christian Sam, wide receiver Damoun Patterson, defensive back A.J. Howard, wide receiver Ryan Davis, defensive tackle David Parry, offensive linemen Cedrick Lang and Tyree St. Louis and tight end Andrew Beck.

