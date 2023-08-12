Patriots cut two players to make room for latest roster signings

With the recent signings of running back C.J. Marable and offensive tackle Micah Vanterpool, the New England Patriots had to make corresponding moves to free up space on their 90-man roster.

On Saturday, the team announced they have released linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and safety Jourdan Heilig.

Running back and offensive tackle are both serious positions of need for the Patriots right now. Veteran running back Ty Montgomery is still working his way back from an injury, and the Patriots are limiting Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload in anticipation of the regular season.

So the heavy lifting has been left to second-year running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.

Meanwhile, the offensive tackle position has been shaky with a 34-year-old Riley Reiff likely starting on the right side and the oft-injured Trent Brown serving as the blindside protector on the left.

Heilig had some legitimately good moments on special teams throughout the spring and summer work. For now, however, it would seem as if the Patriots are prioritizing a clear need over his roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire