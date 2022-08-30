Patriots cut tight end Devin Asiasi

The Patriots selected two tight ends in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Neither panned out and now both are gone.

Today it’s tight end Devin Asiasi who has been released.

Asiasi joins his fellow 2020 third-round tight end Dalton Keene, who was cut last week. Between them, Asiasi and Keene caught a grand total of five passes with the Patriots.

Asiasi will be available on waivers to any team that wants to claim him.

